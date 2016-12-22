Getting the food to the customer's table is the hard part.

After Simcoe County entrepreneurs have perfected their original recipe, designed the packaging and ordered supplies, they often find getting their goods to market is an effort in futility.

“We find people get very passionate about their idea, but we want to ensure they’re not just chasing a dream without a plan in place,” said Ashley Honsberger, executive director of Agri-Food Management Institute (AMI) in Guelph.

AMI is a not-for-profit organization mandated by the Ontario Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs to improve business management skills for farmers, food and beverage producers.

Think of them as the craft brewers or jelly-producers’ business manager.

With approximately 500 food, farm, craft wine and brewery retailers in Central Ontario, the prospect of opening a 12-week seminar program to teach AMI’s strategic planning, risk mitigation and human resource planning lessons seemed like a good one.

To that end, the city of Barrie has partnered with AMI and Georgian College to run SPROUT, a new business development program beginning in March.

To teach the course, enter Barb Shopland, who ran the Toronto Business Incubator program for 15 years and later was the chairperson of the Food Starter program.

In 2012, Shopland moved to Oro-Medonte Township and soon realized there was a market ripe with foodies but few ideas how to market and distribute their products.

“This is the first 12-week program for food entrepreneurs in Canada,” Shopland said.

Shopland says new entrepreneurs can study at Georgian College’s Henry Bernick Entrepreneurship Centre and then join the SPROUT seminar series to focus on the food, craft beer or honey markets.

“We’re looking at the craft, artisan and food business retailers,” Shopland said. “Some are mid-career people who are frustrated in their jobs and want to follow a passion they’ve had all their lives. This whole area is bubbling with prospects and producers.”

Shopland points to Not Your Granny's Granola and Chickpea Pasta. The two local companies have hit the market at the right time and merely require a distribution system to get their products across the province.

Another piece of the SPROUT puzzle is Marcia Woods of FreshSpoke, who is just putting the finishing touches on a new distribution system that will organize the logistics of getting local food to market.

The former ad agency owner and entrepreneur has spent the last few years setting up a crowd-sourced distribution program that will allow local producers to take advantage of excess capacity in a new commercial delivery system.

“We’ll be using an Uber-effect, crowd-sourcing delivery model,” Woods said. “It will be a game changer in food distribution. For food or craft-brewery retailers, this will mean the difference between a cottage industry and a real business.”

For more information on the SPROUT course, visit www.investbarrie.ca/programs.

