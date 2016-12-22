Gilda’s Club Simcoe Muskoka receives helping hand
David Shron, vice-president and secretary of the Am Shalom board, presented a cheque on the weekend for $2,137.24 to Gilda’s Club Simcoe Muskoka CEO and program director Kristen Dawson, left, and Anne Naumyk, community development director.
