Brooke Emmerson,4, squeals with delight as a family friend tries to convince her that tigers quack.

Brooke and her sister Rachel’s art work line the walls of the dining room, hall and kitchen in the west-end Barrie home.

There’s a light blue poster pinned to the kitchen cork board that reads ‘We have to beat up cancer’ in a child’s large, loopy printing. The ‘p’ is drawn backwards, but someone has taken the time to draw delicate hearts in all four corners of the poster. Beside it is a tiny post-it note that reads, ‘today is a good day’.

Brooke's parents, Jenn and Rob, are living in the surreal world of cancer that revolves around trips to hospitals, doctors and chemo clinics.

When Brooke was diagnosed with acute lymphocytic (or lymphoblastic) leukemia (ALL) last year, their lives were flipped upside down, said Jenn.

“What I thought was important, is no longer important. Your priorities shift huge,” said Jenn, a tall, blond woman with pretty but tired eyes.

Both her parents and sister’s family moved to Barrie to help the Emmerson’s cope with Brooke’s two-year treatment plan, which involves lumbar punctures and spinal chemotherapy.

“You drop everything and run and then do it again and again,” Jenn said.

On Sunday, she and Rob had just sat down to watch a movie, when Brooke began vomiting. They called her mother Judy Catania who hurried over to watch Rachel, 7, as the young couple headed to the hospital.

Plans for Christmas – or any occasion – are fluid. She plans to cook Christmas dinner for the extended family, but if anyone gets so much as a sniffle, it will be cancelled.

Brooke, whose brown hair has recently grown back into a bob, can’t get sick, and family and friends understand.

Many Barrie families know the stress of having a sick child and the mind-altering panicked visits to Toronto’s Hospital for Sick Children.

According to the current Sick Kids' advertising campaign, more than 1,500 Barrie children visit the Toronto hospital each year. This year, Brooke starred in a television commercial where she’s pictured seated on a motorcycle, as a tough kid who is battling childhood cancer.

Her Sick Kids advertising poster is on two west-end Barrie bus shelters, as well as near the elevator doors at the Riocan Georgian Mall.

On Tuesday, Brooke and Rachel sat beside their twinkly Christmas tree, opening presents donated by Candlelighters Simcoe, a local organization for parents of children with cancer.

Founder Barbara Johnson and assistant Cheryl Davidson Gotthelf have both raised children who survived years of chemotherapy and cancer treatment.

They maintain the tradition of parents helping others whose children have cancer, by hosting annual fundraisers so they can donate as needed.

Johnson brought a tall bag of goodies donated by Candlelighters to the Emmersons on Tuesday.

Stuffed with marshmallows, hot chocolate, lollipops and toys, there were also pies, cookie dough and gift cards for gas and coffees.

“The basket takes so much stress away,” Jenn said. “I’ve had no time for baking: when am I going to find the time? So, this really helps.”

Johnson remembers a time, 26 years ago, when her young son Trevor lived through two rounds of cancer treatment.

“He’s now 31 and married,” Johnson said with a smile. “But we had a rough couple six years when he had leukemia. He did the chemotherapy and then had it a second time. We know focusing on Christmas can be overwhelming.”

For the past 10 years, Johnson has delivered Christmas baskets to area families in memory of the friends and strangers who helped out when her son was ill.

This year, she’ll be dropping off 40 bags to families with sick children in Barrie.

For more information on Candlelighters Simcoe, visit http://bit.ly/2hFhlic.

