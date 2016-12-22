Burglars cleaned out a south-Barrie home on the weekend, including wrapped presents from under the Christmas tree.

City police say it happened overnight Saturday to Sunday when the garage door of a Nathan Crescent home was forced open.

Along with the Christmas presents, a 60-inch plasma Samsung high-definition television was stolen, as was a white engagement ring with a solitary diamond, a white gold wedding band with five small diamonds and a Michael Kors women's watch, with rhinestones around its face.

Also missing is a six-speaker surround sound system, a 16-inch screen ACER laptop computer and an Apple Macbook.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Const. K. Barkley at 705-725-7025, ext. 2609 or at kbarkley@barriepolice.ca, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit tipsubmit.com.