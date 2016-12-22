Free association: It is, says my dictionary, the “mental process by which one word or image may spontaneously suggest another without any necessary logical connection.”

The drummer in our band, Ian Black, has this down to an art although I don’t know if he knows he has this down to an art.

Anyway, free association can also be useful as a column structure – especially when no other structure can be conjured and deadline approaches.

Don’t worry, I’ll try to make a logical connection or two.

Gifts hoped for but not received: I was seven years old and had told my parents I wanted a red electric guitar from the Sears catalogue.

On the big morning, I remember searching around the Christmas tree and throughout the living room at 35 Eugenia with no guitar in sight.

Frustrated and sad, I started questioning the deal – where’s the guitar I asked for – until my older brother, Gord, took me aside, told me to shut up, and said that maybe our parents couldn’t afford it.

Sound advice and was an instant lesson in looking at things from a different perspective.

Expensive sneakers becoming a snack: Four or so years after being forced to become the world’s first air-guitarist, I remember one afternoon out shopping with my parents.

For some reason, we were in the plaza beside Paul Sadlon Motors, where the Peter Reno Sports store used to do business.

While in there, I zeroed in on an expensive pair of white leather Puma tennis shoes.

These things were sleek beauties.

Figuring I had nothing to lose, I asked my folks if they could spring for this footwear and, much to my surprise, they said yes.

Four days later, our dog, Laddie, chewed the left one to smithereens. One fat, lazy beagle outpacing and then devouring a jewel of a cat.

A miracle of brevity: Taking a cue from last week’s Paper View which focused on Christmas movies, I decided to YouTube Miracle on 34th Street.

Good film and I can now see why people call it a Christmas classic.

The 1947 version I watched clocked in at around 45 minutes which I thought kind of weird but, after all, a complete story was told and the acting, especially by Edmund Gwenn, who played Kris Kringle, was worthy.

Apparently the original is 96 minutes in length.

Ya see, right there is why I’m not a big fan of films – too long for this impatient viewer.

Yuletide’s pop-culture side: In malls, on radio, the chimes of Silver Bells seem to have subsided somewhat.

This is a great thing just because this Christmas ditty, coming at us in a hundred different sappy versions, was starting to drive me bonkers.

The weather outside is frightful: Do you remember one short year ago? That wondrous green Christmas day?

There are pictures somewhere of me, my brother Don and buddy Gerry sitting on lawn chairs at Don’s place, Christmas day, beer in hand, a lit cigarette going and nary a snowflake in sight.

OK, so, not exactly the Kennedys all walking out of the Cathedral of the Holy Cross in Boston after midnight mass, wide smiles and wider accents, laughter, all of it back-dropped by swirling snow directed by Frank Capra himself.

Still, there’s lots to be said for the idea of two green Christmases in a row. Three, for this Central Ontario kid, would be too much. But two would be cool.

‘Tis the Season: Indeed it is. Thanks for reading and may you have a wonderful Christmas. Cheers.

Bruce Cameron is a Barrie freelance writer.