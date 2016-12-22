Change text size for the story

INNISFIL – That's better.

South Simcoe police at various festive RIDE checks Tuesday stopped 192 vehicles.

Only one of those drivers was given a roadside screening test, and passed.

This after a number of drivers were charged with impaired on the weekend.

Motorists are reminded that Festive RIDE officers will be out daily until January.

Drivers are asked to stay sober, and call 911 if an impaired driver is spotted.