With their Ontario Hockey League schedule completed late Saturday night heading into the mid-season holiday break and his Barrie Colts fresh off a 4-3 overtime win over the visiting Ottawa 67s, David Ovsjannikov was beaming ear-to-ear.

Sure, Ovsjannikov was happy to head into the break on a positive note, but the goaltender admits he couldn’t wait to head out the following morning to his home in Rochester Hills, Mich., for the holidays.

“I’m so excited to get home and eat food,” the 19-year-old said before laughing out loud.

Home cooking in his native Czech Republic is hard to come by when you’re chasing your hockey dream miles away from your parents in a different country on a different continent.

Especially when it’s a specially prepared Christmas meal.

“It’s nice having a good meal from my mom. Home cooking is the best,” said the Plzen native, who is in second year with the Colts after coming over in a trade from the Saginaw Spirit early last season.

“My sister (Dana, 24) and I still like the Czech food, so it’s really good to be able to go home and have some,” he added.

Ovsjannikov and his family first moved to Florida when he was in Grade 4, but a year later they returned to the Czech Republic.

They headed back across the ocean when Ovsjannikov was in Grade 8 and have now called Rochester Hills home for some six years.

While they have spent a great deal of time in North America now, when it comes to this special time of season the Czech Christmas traditions will always be central to the Ovsjannikov family holiday celebration.

“In the Czech Republic, there’s no Santa Claus,” the Colts six-foot-six, 238-pound netminder explained.

No Santa Claus, no elves, no reindeer and not even any candy canes.

Who brings the presents?

That’s Jezisek on Christmas Eve.

“It’s Baby Jesus,” Ovsjannikov said.

Jezisek, the Czech version of Christkindl, brings presents during the Christmas Eve dinner and puts them under the tree.

Tradition has it that once the family is done dinner, a bell is rung meaning Jezisek has left the presents under the tree.

“The day usually goes you wake up on the 24th and go to church, and then come home and spend time with your family before having dinner,” Ovsjannikov said. “You end up going to you room and Baby Jesus comes and gives you the presents, and you open them the same night.”

There’s even a superstition in the Czech Republic that says an unmarried girl is to throw a shoe over her shoulder on Christmas Day and if the toe points toward the door she will be married soon.

Some people even fast during Christmas Eve in the hope they will see a vision of a “golden pig” appear on the wall before dinner. This is meant as a sign of good luck.

Although, Christmas is a little simpler at the Ovsjannikov household.

“We play Christmas music, but it’s in Czech,” Ovsjannikov said with a big smile.

As for that special Christmas Eve meal, it’s all about fish. Carp traditionally.

First it’s fish soup (made of carp) and then fried carp with potato salad.

“It’s fish and bread crumbs and then you fry it,” said Ovsjannikov, who was originally a fifth-round pick (88th overall) of Saginaw in the 2013 OHL Priority Selection. “It’s like crispy fish. It’s real good.”

While the Christmas menu over here is always certain to include plenty of desserts and sweets, they are far from a main focus in a Czech holiday meal.

“It’s not about the desserts,” Ovsjannikov said. “It’s more about the main meal. It’s a little bit different from here.”

Everyone loves presents, regardless if it’s here in Canada or over in the Czech Republic.

Ovsjannikov has received many memorable gifts over the years, but ask him to name a favourite and the Barrie goaltender pauses.

“That’s tough,” he admits. “When I was a kid I was big into soldiers and (military) stuff. One Christmas I got a soldier’s (uniform). That was fun.”

Christmas gifts are now far from what’s important at this time of year for Ovsjannikov.

Dana recently graduated from Michigan State University, while he’s been busy chasing his hockey dream and that’s meant long stretches without the family being together.

“It’s not as much about the presents,” he said of Christmas. “It’s about spending time together because we’re not together as much now that we’re older and apart.

“It’s nice to go home and see family.”

Part of a rebuilding Colts hockey club that is the youngest in the OHL, it was at times a struggle for Ovsjannikov and his teammates in the first half of the season.

The Colts (10-18-3-1) find themselves last in the overall standings, but the win over Ottawa last Saturday was their second in the last three games.

A nice boost for a young club heading into the holiday break.

Celebrating Christmas with his family will be a big boost for Ovsjannikov before embarking on the second half of the OHL season.

All that matters right now, though, is that he’ll get to spend some 10 days with his family. Time that he now knows more than ever he’ll always cherish.

“It’s just getting to spend time with your family,” Ovsjannikov said. “The things that make you happy is realizing how special family is and being able to spend time together.”

Vesele Vanoce (Merry Christmas).