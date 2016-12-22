Baby steps would seem to be Barrie councillors' attitude to a proposed children's museum.

Smart Moves Play Place, in Barrie's south end, and Elephant Thoughts, a Collingwood-based charitable organization, made the pitch for a partnership with the city on Monday to put together the museum.

It would operate in about 15,000 square feet of rental space that would require $300,000 of renovations and $900,000 to build the exhibits.

“The ask of council is not co-sign a lease or anything like that,” Mayor Jeff Lehman said. “The ask for council is do you like the idea? If you like the idea, be prepared for us to ask for some money to support it.”

And the presentation by Susan McNerney of Smart Moves and Jeremy Rhodes of Elephant Thoughts made it clear the museum won't be built without the city's involvement.

“Are you interested first of all at sitting at the table and being a partner in this initiative, and if so what possibly could that look like, and then we'll formulate an ask,” Rhodes said. “It isn't for $1.2 million, it's not for $500,000, it's not even for $300,000.

“But where will you guys sit and what level of partnership do you want to take.”

He mentioned support in the range of $40,000 to $80,000 annually, but that hasn't been formally requested.

Coun. Sergio Morales said it's difficult to make a decision without staff input and with 2017 budget talks beginning next month.

“I can't in good faith move forward the project that basically binds the city to an agreement which we really haven't, as a council ... discussed,” he said.

Coun. Andrew Prince asked if other levels of government, specifically the province, had been approached for funding, and was told no.

Coun. Rose Romita asked if the city funded these type of operations.

The city has an adaptive re-use grant program, for the re-use of old buildings, in its community improvement plan, beginning in 2017.

Lehman also mentioned the city's recreation department being able to integrate this kind of facility into the city's day camps, as well as its children and youth programming.

Smart Moves/Elephant Thoughts has made a conditional offer on space for a children's museum, Rhodes said, and the landlord is offering free rent for 16 months.

The condition is the city's participation.

