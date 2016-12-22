Shane L.S. Dennis is braving the winter elements to help the city’s homeless.

The owner of Unity Market Cafe and Studios in downtown Barrie is once again sleeping in a makeshift shelter for a week to raise money and awareness for the David Busby Street Centre and his Winter Awareness Program, which he runs with friends Theresa Kennedy and Ashley Snowball.

“With the program, we are going out over the winter to be in direct contact with people on the street sharing warm clothes, food and positive conversation. It’s an effort we are doing on our own and similar to the Busby Outreach Program.

“But we need more of these programs happening in our community. We are encouraging people to join with us when we go out to help so they can have more first-hand experience to see what it is like for people on the streets and to see how incredible it feels to give.”

It’s the sixth year in a row Dennis has slept outside for a cause that is close to his heart. He started his chilly sleepovers on Sunday night.

Over the last five years, he and his team have raised more than $10,000 and gathered approximately $25,000 worth of food, clothes, toys, hygiene products and other items for the city’s needy.

His temporary night-time home is made from acquired materials.

“I went dumpster diving to collect cardboard, scrap wood and any material I could use to make a shelter. It doesn't really provide any warmth, but it does cut out some of the wind,” Dennis said, adding he has the benefit of having a sleeping bag, which many homeless people do not.

“Obvious challenges are keeping warm and with that comes the challenge of getting somewhat of a restful sleep as your body is using most of its energy to just try and stay warm,” he said.

Helping the less fortunate is a gift everyone can give, Dennis said.

“People have an incredible ability to make a profound and beautiful difference in the lives of those in need,” he said. “When people give to others, they also give to themselves.

“We should not be quick to judge as we may not know the struggles that others don't speak of. In these critical times it is absolutely necessary that we inspire and motivate everyone to get active with kindness and caring to create a better future for all people. The arms of empathy will help to heal our world.”

Dennis said the homeless include mothers, sons, daughters and fathers.

“These are real people with real suffering and real feelings,” he said. “We need to change the negative stereo-typing toward homelessness and appreciate the beauty that each and every person has.”

Donations can be made at Unity Market Cafe and Studios at 25 Toronto St., in the form of cash or a cheque payable to the David Busby Street Centre. Donations of non-perishable food items, clothes, toys, hygiene products and socks will also be accepted.

Visit Unity Market Cafe and Studios on Facebook to learn more.

