Gymnasts Tien Vicari, left, and Quinn Miller were among the three Barrie Kempettes athletes to recently take part in the T&T Tour Selection in Cambridge under the guidance of coach Sabrina Pollack.

They were competing for a spot on Team Ontario which is travelling to Dallas, Tex., next month for the T&T Cup.

Travis Luttrell qualified for the Level 3 men's team while Vicari qualified for the Level 3 women's team.

Miller earned an alternate position on the Level 3 women's team.

The Barrie Kempettes also recently had five gymnasts from their women's artistic gymnastics Level 6 program compete in the Winter Classic qualifier in Pickering under coach Kim Poole.

They came home with 10 medals from their first qualifier of the season.

Girls must attend three qualifying meets to be eligible for the Ontario championships. The best two overall scores will then be combined and the gymnasts are ranked in each division. The top 32 qualify for provincials, which are being held in Mississauga in April.

In Level 6 for 15-year-olds, Alyssa Nordkap finished first on beam, second on vault, fourth on floor and sixth on uneven bars for an overall second-place finish.

In Level 6 for 11-year-olds (Group B), Brianna Pileggi finished first overall following a first place on floor, second on vault, third on beam and fourth on uneven bars. Also in Level 6 for 11-year-olds (Group B), Danica Sullivan was sixth overall after a second place on beam, third on uneven bars, seventh on vault and eighth on floor, while in Group C, Emily Mosher finished fifth overall with a second on beam, fourth on vault, seventh on floor and eighth on uneven bars.

Rounding out the Kempettes' participation was Sydney Cadieux, who finished sixth overall with fifth on uneven bars and beam, as well as sixth on vault and eighth on floor.