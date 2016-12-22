It's down to the wire for the Barrie and District Christmas Cheer campaign.

Approximately 1,100 volunteers have been busy sorting and packing food and toys with the last donations being accepted until 8 p.m. on Tuesday at the Christmas Cheer facility at St. Vincent Street and Bellfarm Road.

But the campaign's biggest need at this point is money, according to Cheer president Steph Quenneville.

"As of Tuesday, we’re up to $157,000 and the goal is $250,000," he said, while more than 100 volunteers were busy nearby putting the finishing touches on the 39th annual campaign.

"It’s going to be one heck of a push over the next day or so," Quenneville said. "There’s always this urgency at the end. We’re close our goal.

"We’ve been here before and we’ll probably be fine but it is a big number to make it," he added. "We’ll be seeing corporate donors coming to bat in the next couple of days helping us put the total through the roof."

Cash donations are always accepted throughout the year and anyone making a donation over $20 gets a tax receipt.

“The website is the best way to go for financial donations,” Quenneville said.

As usual, Barrie and area residents are coming through for Christmas Cheer, he added.

"The community response thus far has been terrific. The support we’re seeing this year has ramped up," Quenneville said. "We had an emergency shift on Sunday to do some extra toy packing because of a snow day last week. It’s great that we managed to put that together and it looks like everything is really moving along for our packing phase.

"We’ll take monetary donations throughout the year but for toys and food, we needed to have those in no later than Tuesday night by 8 p.m. because we are distributing on Wednesday and Thursday."

Any toys donated after Tuesday will be stored for next year, he added.

"Any food that is left over we’ll give to 17 other charities such as the David Busby Centre, the Barrie Food Bank and the Barrie Women and Children’s Shelter," Quenneville said.

Busch Systems employees were busy packing food hampers on Monday.

Marty Pepper, director of operations, said workers raised $5,000 through a silent auction, which was matched by the company.

"We’ve been doing this for nine years. It’s important for employees to help out in the community when their friends and neighbours may need help," he said. "This has become a team-building event for us from the auction all the way towards the month of December and we’re happy to help."

Janis Hetu, a Maple Grove Public School educational assistant, brought in some Grade 4 and 5 students from the east-end school to witness the hustle and bustle of the Christmas Cheer volunteers first-hand.

"Every year we bring classes here so they can see what goes on," she said. "It’s important for kids to be involved because they need to experience the joy of giving and what it feels like to give to those in need.

"We give at school but the kids have no idea what Christmas Cheer involves. For them to come here and see it is a real eye-opener."

To learn more about Christmas Cheer and how you can help, visit www.christmascheerbarrie.com.

