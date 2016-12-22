It was at Christmastime in 1678 when René-Robert Cavelier de la Salle, better known as La Salle, established a small outpost between lakes Ontario and Erie to build a ship.

It would be the first ship on the Great Lakes above Niagara Falls. La Salle had already built a much smaller ship, called Frontenac, to haul the kit and supplies to build his more ambitious venture.

La Salle planned to use this new ship to help explore the lakes and supply an expedition from the Great Lakes to the head of the Mississippi River, then follow the river to the Gulf of Mexico. It was to help France secure claim to a huge hunk of North America.

New France had previously established a presence in Ontario. It had been three decades since the Iroquois had wiped out the French mission in Huronia along with the Hurons in what would become Simcoe County. Huronia was one of the major transportation crossroads in North America. Sir John Franklin would use it. David Thompson would use it. Champlain, John Graves Simcoe and many others had crossed paths in the land of the Huron. It wasn’t by accident the Huron made this home; they were traders, and the major crossroads only strengthened their hold on trade.

La Salle made numerous trips through what would become Simcoe County because it was such a quick way to get from eastern locations like Montreal to the north and west and south. Through Huronia, the Great Lakes offered easy access to the western Prairies via Lake Superior and the string of lakes leading west or north through the Lake Nipigon complex. Through lakes Huron and Michigan, La Salle would find his way to the Mississippi and back.

It’s easy to see why La Salle could make an argument for expanding New France past Fort Frontenac, and he did.

In 1677, La Salle, with the support of Louis de Buade de Frontenac, the governor of New France, was given the nod from no less than the king of France to construct, out of his own pocket, “two establishment … one at the entrance to Lake Erie, the other at the exit from the Lac des Illinois (Lake Michigan); to become seigneur of the lands that he might discover and populate …; to receive ownership of all the cleared lands that the Indians might abandon of their own accord, as they do sometimes, and the office of governor in the said territories.”

La Salle was also given royal permission to explore the western part of North America from Quebec to the Great Lakes to Florida and Mexico. It took months for La Salle to line up credit and supplies before he could set out. So, he didn’t get much farther than Fort Frontenac until 1678.

He had already had a number of expeditions that were poorly recorded by La Salle and his expedition, resulting in a number of claims, including being the first to lay eyes on the Mississippi, that were impossible to validate.

As the 1678 winter weather arrived, so did La Salle and about 30 fellow Frenchmen, including carpenters, craftsmen, shipwrights, gentlemen and others. They settled in along a creek, near where Buffalo would one day huddle on the Niagara River. Here, they built a small fort and stocks to build their ship, a 60-ton barque called The Griffon, at Christmas 1678. If he could get the Griffon launched, he could cut out the Huronia step in reaching the upper lakes.

As the new year dawned, the ship was on the stocks, but the supply ship bringing gear and supplies to finish construction was destroyed when wind caused it to drag anchor for 15 kilometres – without anyone on board – before breaking up. La Salle had to return to Fort Frontenac to get new materials and he could not get back to the Niagara River until the end of the following July.

Despite a number of hardships, the ship was launched Aug. 7, 1679. Armed with seven cannons, The Griffon, named after the beast on Frontenac’s coat of arms, was ready to face any challenges, including those from English traders or unfriendly First Nations.

With three priests, including Father Louis Hennepin (the first European to describe Niagara Falls, though it’s probable Champlain, Brûlé, Ragueneau and others may have seen it), and 30 others aboard, the ship set off on its maiden voyage. It took 20 days to get to the strait between lakes Michigan and Huron; they anchored at Michilimackinac.

La Salle was deeply in debt and possibly for this reason he ignored an order not to trade with area First Nations who normally traded in Montreal. Instead, he loaded up with pelts they wanted to trade with him to save themselves the long, dangerous trip to Montreal. The Griffon was stuffed with furs and sent to Niagara.

In mid-September, La Salle set out with 14 men and four canoes, bound for the south end of Lake Michigan. On Nov. 1, he stopped at the Riviere des Miamis or Saint-Joseph River. He had a small fort (14 metres by 10 metres) erected. But there was no word on The Griffon, which was expected back at Michilimackinac before the winter storms.

By Dec. 3 – about a year after he’d first set up stocks to construct The Griffon – he left instructions for the ship’s captain and headed up the St. Joseph, into the Kankakee and, finally, to the Illinois River. It would be another Christmas away from home for La Salle and his men. By January, he’d reached where Peoria is today, on the Illinois River.

A Mascouten chief tried to scare La Salle from exploring the Mississippi River, telling tales of imaginary threats and mythical monsters. The talk scared half a dozen skilled craftsmen into leaving. By mid-January, La Salle had erected a fort, called Crevecoeur or Broken Heart.

At the end of February, La Salle sent Hennepin and a small party up the Mississippi. La Salle was still concerned about the location and fate of The Griffon and determined to find it. They canoed as far as they could, but on March 18, La Salle and his five-man party left their canoe behind in favour of walking because of the challenges of canoeing through the freezing and thawing water. They arrived at the fort at the mouth of the St. Joseph River, almost 500 miles, after 24 days of canoeing and marching with all their gear. There was no word of The Griffon at the fort, so La Salle headed for Lake Erie, through the woods.

Not a nice, leisurely amble through the spring woods, but “through woods so thickly intertwined with briars and thorns that in two and a half days he and his men had their clothes torn to shreds, and their faces so covered with blood and slashed that they were not recognizable.”

Almost a month later, they reached the Niagara. But the fort La Salle had built had been destroyed and he learned a vessel bringing him 20,000 francs’ worth of supplies had been lost.

He headed back to Fort Frontenac and arrived May 6, about three weeks after arriving at his burned fort on the Niagara. At this point, he had finished his journey, “the most arduous that any Frenchman has ever undertaken in America.”

He went on to Montreal to settle money matters, then back to Fort Frontenac, where he took a break. On July 22, two messengers sent by his second-in-command, Chevalier de Tonty, who had remained at Crevecoeur, told La Salle Crevecoeur had been sacked and abandoned. The culprits were bound for Lake Erie, intending to kill La Salle. La Salle headed back across Lake Ontario to track down the deserters, which he did within two weeks.

On Aug. 10, with two dozen men, he headed out on a second expedition. It was on this trip, across Lake Ontario, to where Toronto now stands, he learned from some Potawatomis a storm had sunk The Griffon. Any hope of reaping any reward from the 60,000 pounds sterling worth of furs had gone with the ship, never mind the loss of the skilled crew. All this was a blow to La Salle, who was already buried in debt.

La Salle headed up the Humber River. He stopped at the Iroquois village of Teiaiagon, on the east bank of the river – this is in the Baby Point area of Toronto, near the current intersection of Jane and Annette streets. Louis Hennepin recorded 5,000 people lived here in 50 longhouses. They continued north and crossed to the Holland River, following that to where it passes near Bradford’s present site and into Lake Simcoe. They crossed Lake Simcoe to the Narrows and camped near where Orillia is today. From there, they headed out on the most arduous portion of the trip through Simcoe County – up Lake Couchiching to the Severn River, then down the rapid-filled river to Georgian Bay.

La Salle and his crew reached Sault Ste. Marie a little more than a month after starting this expedition. He immediately left for Michilimackinac, worried about the fate of Tonty. There was no news of Tonty at Michilimackinac, so La Salle headed down the coast of Lake Michigan for Fort Saint-Joseph. He eventually found Tonty, and later was the first to travel the length of the Mississippi.

At Christmas 1683, La Salle returned to France, but came back to the Mississippi area at the head of a convoy with 300 settlers in 1684. Pirates, bad navigation, tides and weather conspired to wither the mighty expedition, which founded a French settlement where Victoria, Texas, is today. La Salle died March 19, 1687, at the hands of one of his men in a mutiny not far from there.

Tom Villemaire is the co-author of two books with Randy Richmond: Colossal Canadian Failures and Colossal Canadian Failures 2 – both about things that seemed like a good idea at the time – and writes about local history.