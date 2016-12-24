Dinner and a donation in Barrie
The Manhattan Condo Dinner Club presented the Salvation Army Barrie Bayside Mission Centre with a cheque for $500 on Friday. Above, Manhattan residents Rita Saunders, left, and Colleen Attridge, right, present Bayside Mission executive director Doug Lewis with a $500 donation outside the Manhattan Condos. MARK WANZEL/PHOTO
The money was raised during the club's monthly dinners 50/50 draws.